Go
Main picView gallery

Jones' Chophouse - 1493 State Road KK

Open today 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1493 State Road KK

Osage Beach, MO 65065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

1493 State Road KK, Osage Beach MO 65065

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wobbly Boots - 4717 Osage Beach Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
4717 Osage Beach Pkwy Osage Beach, MO 65065
View restaurantnext
MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina - Mama Citas
orange starNo Reviews
939 Chef St Osage Beach, MO 65065
View restaurantnext
Pappos Pizzeria - Ozarks
orange star4.4 • 1,695
4705 Osage Beach Pkwy Osage Beach, MO 65065
View restaurantnext
MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina DNU
orange starNo Reviews
939 Chef St Osage Beach, MO 65065
View restaurantnext
The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
14 Ravenwood Road Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext
Shawnee Bluff Winery
orange star4.5 • 841
2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd Lake Ozark, MO 65049
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Osage Beach

Pappos Pizzeria - Ozarks
orange star4.4 • 1,695
4705 Osage Beach Pkwy Osage Beach, MO 65065
View restaurantnext
Michael's Steak Chalet
orange star4.3 • 476
1440 Swiss Village Rd. Osage Beach, MO 65065
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Osage Beach

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Warrensburg

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Jones' Chophouse - 1493 State Road KK

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston