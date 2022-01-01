Go
Toast

Jones County Local

A Public Eatery & Craft Beer Joint

22962 County Road E34

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

22962 County Road E34

anamosa IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Regal Crown Reception Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Jitney

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BARKER'S ICE CREAM AND MORE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Shots Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Local neighborhood bar and grill with cold drinks, tasty broasted chicken, burgers and other classic bar favorites! Great place to enjoy a few drinks and meet new and old friends!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston