Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

Come and Enjoy

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

9350 Transit Road • $

Avg 4.7 (551 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg French Fries$5.00
Bottle Soda$2.53
#60 Soul Stealer$13.50
Chicken Fingers, Honey Stinging Garlic Sauce, Sweet Chili Coleslaw, Sriracha Mayo, Seasoned Fries on a toasted Sub
#41 Pittsburgh$13.50
Chopped Steak, melted Provolone, seasoned French Fries (no you can’t have them on the side), Coleslaw, Tomato, Mayo, Oil on a toasted Sub
Soup
Lg Waffle$5.50
#19 Chicken Finger Sub$13.00
Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese on a toasted Sub
Single Fingers (5)$12.00
with Blue Cheese
#4 Park Avenue$12.75
Turkey, BLT, Provolone, Basil Mayo on a toasted Sub
Friday Fish Fry$15.50
Beer battered Haddock w/French Fries, Coleslaw, Macaroni Salad, Rye Bread, Tartar Sauce
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

9350 Transit Road

East Amherst NY

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
