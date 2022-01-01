Nina's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
100 Genesee Street
Popular Items
Location
100 Genesee Street
Utica NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Iconic by Chesterfield
Cocktails and Kitchen
Chesterfield's Tavolo
Join the Loyalty Program today!
https://www.toasttab.com/tavolo-chesterfield/rewardsSignup
Daniele Imports
Come on in and enjoy!
Old School Bar & Grill
A place where customers can eat, drink and socialize while watching the latest televised sports events! Come in and enjoy!