Go
Toast

Jon's Coffee Shop

SPREADING GOOD VIBRATIONS FOR NEARLY 50 YEARS.

16490 Bolsa Chica St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bagel & Cream Cheese$2.95
Belgian Waffle$7.25
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.95
Classic Burger$9.95
House Cured Corned Beef Reuben$12.50
SM Orange Juice$2.50
Side Corned Beef Hash$5.95
Eggs Benedict$12.95
BYO Omelette$11.95
Traditional Huevos Rancheros$12.95
See full menu

Location

16490 Bolsa Chica St

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

No reviews yet

Just Hangin Out!!

Tama Sushi

No reviews yet

Let’s roll together!

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican food and drink with a modern twist!!

Olive Pit

No reviews yet

For many generations our family has been dedicated to serving the best of Mediterranean cuisine.
Serving Greek and Italian classic dishes prepared old world style...

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston