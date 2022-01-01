Joomak Banjum
Joomak Banjum is a re-interpreted Korean Restaurant executed with French technique and inspired by New York culture in an approachable fine dining atmosphere.
312 5th Ave • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
312 5th Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zaro's - Macy's
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Zaro's - Penn 1
Come in and enjoy!
Dos Toros
Come in and enjoy!