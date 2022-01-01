Go
Joomak Banjum

Joomak Banjum is a re-interpreted Korean Restaurant executed with French technique and inspired by New York culture in an approachable fine dining atmosphere.

312 5th Ave • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Sommelier
Online Ordering

Location

312 5th Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
