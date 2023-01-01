Asian salad in Joplin
Joplin restaurants that serve asian salad
More about Mythos
Mythos
1306 South Range Line Road, Joplin
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Crispy Chicken, Rice Noodles, Roma Tomatoes, Black and White Sesame Seeds, Mandarin Oranges, Heritage Spring Blend Salad Greens, Green Onions, Crispy Wontons, Roasted Almonds, Ginger Sesame Dressing
More about Social BTB - Joplin
Social BTB - Joplin
1027 South Main Street, Joplin
|Side Asian Salad
|$5.49
Spring mix with tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, green pepper, red onion, sunflower seeds, and wonton strips.
|Asian Salad
|$8.49
Spring mix with tomato, cucumber, carrot, green peppers, red onion, sunflower seeds, and wonton strips with garlic buttered Texas toast.