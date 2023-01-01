Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Joplin

Go
Joplin restaurants
Toast

Joplin restaurants that serve asian salad

Consumer pic

 

Mythos

1306 South Range Line Road, Joplin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy Chicken, Rice Noodles, Roma Tomatoes, Black and White Sesame Seeds, Mandarin Oranges, Heritage Spring Blend Salad Greens, Green Onions, Crispy Wontons, Roasted Almonds, Ginger Sesame Dressing
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Social BTB - Joplin

1027 South Main Street, Joplin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Asian Salad$5.49
Spring mix with tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, green pepper, red onion, sunflower seeds, and wonton strips.
Asian Salad$8.49
Spring mix with tomato, cucumber, carrot, green peppers, red onion, sunflower seeds, and wonton strips with garlic buttered Texas toast.
More about Social BTB - Joplin

Browse other tasty dishes in Joplin

Cookies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Greek Salad

Caesar Salad

Lobsters

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Map

More near Joplin to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston