Cake in Joplin

Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen

118 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lava Cake Chocolate Tort$6.00
lava cake-like chocolate tort with white chocolate whipped cream
More about Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Mythos

1306 South Range Line Road, Joplin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes$13.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Fresh Herbs, Blended Seasoning and Spices, Dijonnaise Aioli, Baby Arugula
More about Mythos
Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

2601 RANGELINE ROAD\nJOPLIN, MO 64804, Joplin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$2.79
Just like grandma use to make, a smooth cream cheese icing with fresh carrots, walnuts and raisins.
Strawberry Cheese Cake$3.00
If you like cheese cake then you’re going to love this! This hand made creamy cheese cake will be sure to tantalize your taste buds! Choose from: Regular New York Style, Strawberry or Oreo Chocolate
Oreo Chocolate Cheese Cake$3.00
If you like cheese cake then you’re going to love this! This hand made creamy cheese cake will be sure to tantalize your taste buds! Choose from: Regular New York Style, Strawberry or Oreo Chocolate
More about Red Hot & Blue

