Chicken salad in Joplin
Joplin restaurants that serve chicken salad
Mythos
1306 South Range Line Road, Joplin
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled Breast of Chicken, Fresh Corn, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Green Onions, Shredded Pepperjack Cheese, Sour Cream, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Red Hot & Blue
2601 RANGELINE ROAD\nJOPLIN, MO 64804, Joplin
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD FULL SIZE
|$12.75
Grilled Chicken Salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, and green onions.
|BBQ CHICKEN SALAD HALF SIZE
|$11.50
Avocado, roasted corn, choice of cheddar or jack cheese, black beans, fried onions, tomatoes, pico, tortilla strips.
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD HALF SIZE
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken Salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, and green onions.