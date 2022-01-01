Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Joplin

Joplin restaurants
Joplin restaurants that serve chicken salad

Finn's image

STEAKS

Finn's

2707 East 32nd St, Joplin

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.00
More about Finn's
Consumer pic

 

Mythos

1306 South Range Line Road, Joplin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled Breast of Chicken, Fresh Corn, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Green Onions, Shredded Pepperjack Cheese, Sour Cream, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

2601 RANGELINE ROAD\nJOPLIN, MO 64804, Joplin

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD FULL SIZE$12.75
Grilled Chicken Salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, and green onions.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD HALF SIZE$11.50
Avocado, roasted corn, choice of cheddar or jack cheese, black beans, fried onions, tomatoes, pico, tortilla strips.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD HALF SIZE$11.00
Grilled Chicken Salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, and green onions.
More about Red Hot & Blue

