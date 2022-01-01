Chocolate cake in Joplin
Joplin restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen
118 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Lava Cake Chocolate Tort
|$6.00
lava cake-like chocolate tort with white chocolate whipped cream
Red Hot & Blue
2601 RANGELINE ROAD\nJOPLIN, MO 64804, Joplin
|Oreo Chocolate Cheese Cake
|$3.00
If you like cheese cake then you’re going to love this! This hand made creamy cheese cake will be sure to tantalize your taste buds! Choose from: Regular New York Style, Strawberry or Oreo Chocolate