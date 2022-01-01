Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Joplin

Joplin restaurants
Joplin restaurants that serve cobb salad

Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen

118 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lunch Cobb Salad$13.00
Utopian Cobb Salad$14.00
spring mix, smoked turkey, bacon, gorgonzola, tomato, egg, buttermilk dressing
More about Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

2601 RANGELINE ROAD\nJOPLIN, MO 64804, Joplin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad Half Size$11.50
Smoked ham, bacon, and turkey, tomatoes, red onions, egg, crumbled blue cheese or cheddar.
Cobb Salad Full Size$14.00
Smoked ham, bacon, and turkey, tomatoes, red onions, egg, crumbled blue cheese or cheddar.
More about Red Hot & Blue

