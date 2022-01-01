Cobb salad in Joplin
Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen
118 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Lunch Cobb Salad
|$13.00
|Utopian Cobb Salad
|$14.00
spring mix, smoked turkey, bacon, gorgonzola, tomato, egg, buttermilk dressing
Red Hot & Blue
2601 RANGELINE ROAD\nJOPLIN, MO 64804, Joplin
|Cobb Salad Half Size
|$11.50
Smoked ham, bacon, and turkey, tomatoes, red onions, egg, crumbled blue cheese or cheddar.
|Cobb Salad Full Size
|$14.00
Smoked ham, bacon, and turkey, tomatoes, red onions, egg, crumbled blue cheese or cheddar.