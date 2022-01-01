Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Joplin

Joplin restaurants
  Joplin
  Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Joplin restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Landing Beer Company/Utopian Coffee + Kitchen

118 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot sauce, pepperjack cheese, pickles, buttermilk aioli, and fried chicken on a brioche bun. Served with broadripple chips.
More about Landing Beer Company/Utopian Coffee + Kitchen
Finn's image

STEAKS

Finn's

2707 East 32nd St, Joplin

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy chicken topped with lettuce, pickle, and onion on a brioche bun with a drizzle of our Cajun mayo.
More about Finn's
Item pic

 

Social BTB - Joplin

1027 South Main Street, Joplin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Two fried chicken tenders and your choice of toppings on a social branded brioche bun.
More about Social BTB - Joplin

