Pulled pork sandwiches in Joplin

Joplin restaurants
Joplin restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen

118 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$5.00
pulled pork, landing bbq sauce, brioche bun
More about Landing Beer Company & Utopian Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

2601 RANGELINE ROAD\nJOPLIN, MO 64804, Joplin

No reviews yet
Takeout
4.99 Pulled Pork Sandwich Special$4.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with a side of Grandma's famous Potato Salad.
Classic BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.30
Jumbo pulled pork BBQ Sandwich. Served with Choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.
More about Red Hot & Blue

