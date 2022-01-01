Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Joplin

Joplin restaurants
Joplin restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Item pic

 

MacCheesy

2202 South Rangeline Road, Joplin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake Shake$10.95
More about MacCheesy
Consumer pic

 

Mythos

1306 South Range Line Road, Joplin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake$7.00
More about Mythos

