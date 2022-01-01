Go
Jo's Modern Thai

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

46 Reviews

3725 MacArthur Blvd

Oakland, CA 94619

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Massaman Curry (GF, V)$19.00
Kang Massaman - fingerling potato, grilled cabbage, yellow onions, peanut, toasted coconut, fried shallot
Jos Famous Party Wings$15.00
Peek Kai Tod Nam Pla - fried fish sauce pandan chicken wings, crispy garlic, spicy jaew sauce and sweet and sour mayo
Butterly Pea Sticky Rice (GF)$4.00
Pork Belly Curry$20.00
Kang Tae Pho Moo - pork belly, sweet and sour red curry, pea shoots, makrut lime and leaves
Drunken Noodle (VO)$24.00
Pad Kee Mao - wok stirred fried large rice noodle, Smoking Woods BBQ brisket, Thai holy basil, garlic, yellow onion, bell pepper and young green peppercorn
Green Papaya Salad (VO, GF)$14.00
Somtum Thai - green papaya, pink lady apple, tomato, long bean, peanut, shrimp floss with spicy lime vinaigrette
Crunchy Catfish Salad (GF,VO)$18.00
Yum Pla Dook Phu - minced fried catfish, mango, avocado, chrysanthemum, cashew nut, herbs, fried shallot, spicy Son’s fish sauce lime dressing, lettuces
White Jasmine Rice (GF)$4.00
Pad Thai Goong (VO, GFO)$27.00
Pad Thai Koong - wok stir fired small rice noodle, fried Hodo tofu, bean sprout, garlic chive, sweet radish, eggs, crushed peanuts and chili powder
Green Curry Chicken$23.00
Green Curry chicken with eggplant, Thai basil and pickled Fresno chilies, and served with fermented rice noodles and veggies on the side
Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland CA 94619

