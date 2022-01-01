Jo's Modern Thai
Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
46 Reviews
3725 MacArthur Blvd
Oakland, CA 94619
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland CA 94619
Nearby restaurants
sufganiyot pre-order
redefining donuts in oakland, ca
Degrees Plato
Taproom & Bottle Shop serving Mexican food!
Grand Lake Kitchen
Order togo or delivery
Bombera
Mexican and California cuisine. Bombera is a Mexican bar and grill with outside and inside dining. We are a full service restaurant with food to go options..