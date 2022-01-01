Go
Joselito's Mexican Food Tujunga

Family owned and operated since 1977. Serving delicious "Cali-Mex" cuisine.
We hope to make each visit memorable. Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just out for a nice dinner with your loved ones.
We accept reservations 7 days a week and can accommodate parties up to 40 people in our private dining room.
If you would like us to bring the fiesta to you, give us a call. We offer take out and catering services as well.
Buen Provecho,
Jose"lito" Grijalva & Tumara Arnett

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

7308 Foothill Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (818 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrito Lito$13.95
Over 1lb! A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded beef, carnitas or chicken, beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and chopped tomatoes. Topped with enchilada sauce and cheese.
Burrito Mojado$10.49
a flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken and beans. Served wet, topped with sauce and cheese.
Mexico City Tacos$14.95
Chimichanga$12.95
One of Lito's favorites! A CRISPY burrito filled with your choice of shredded beef, chicken or carnitas, beans and our house shredded Jack and cheddar cheese blend. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and our tangy "Chimi" sauce.
Guacamole On Demand$10.49
Freshly prepared for you by one of our "Gacamoleros"!
2 Items$13.95
Your choice of two: Enchilada, Taco, Beef Tamale or Chile Relleno served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas$14.99
3 Items$15.95
Choose any 3 with rice and beans.
Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Beef Tamale or Taco
Carne Asada Burrito$12.95
Original Margarita$8.75
Margaritas may be purchases for take out to anyone over 21. You must show a valid ID. Mixed Drinks & Draft beer require Food Purchase.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7308 Foothill Blvd

Tujunga CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
