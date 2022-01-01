Go
Executive Chef, Anastacia Quinoñes, brings the best of the Jalisco culture to Dallas with José’s fresh take on contemporary Mexican cuisine.
Featuring seasonal aguachilé, salt rimmed margaritas, flavored masas and modern Mexican dishes that will gather friends and family around a table to share a memory, laughter and good food.
José is available to-go Monday through Sunday beginning at 12 noon.
Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Enchiladas Suizas$19.00
Chicken, cilantro, Monterrey cheese, creamy tomatillo sauce, cilantro rice and refried black beans
Tacos al Carbon$19.00
Skirt steak, house-made corn tortillas, pico de gallo, queso fresco, rice and refried black beans
Street Style Elotes$10.00
Grilled corn, crema, queso fresco, lime, chile powder
Refried Black Beans$3.00
Side refried black beans
Guacamole$12.00
Avocado, cilantro, serrano
Chips & Salsas$3.00
Carnitas de Olla$22.00
Pork Carnitas, tomatillo salsa, radish, onion, serranos, avocado. Served with housemade tortillas.
Enchiladas de Res$20.00
Beef tenderloin, peppers, onions, Monterrey cheese, chipotle crema
Romaine Salad$13.00
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, mango, avocado, tortilla strips, black beans, chihuahua cheese, jalapeno dressing
Queso Con Rajas$10.00
You know what it is. You know what it looks like. It’s tasty.
Location

4931 W Lovers Ln.

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
