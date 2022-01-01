Go
Joseph's Pizza- Atlantic Beach

Longtime, family-friendly pizza joint popular for creative pies, pasta classics & cannoli's.

30 Ocean Blvd.

Popular Items

Cheese Garlic Bread 🥖$6.50
CYO Pasta 🍝
Create your own Legendary Pasta!
Greek Salad$13.00
Romaine & iceberg mix with feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions
12" Cauliflower Crust$16.00
14" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Classic Cheese Pizza
(10) Wings 🍗$15.00
10 Jumbo Crispy Chicken Wings
with homemade dipping sauce
Side House Salad$4.00
Classic house salad with tomatoes & cucumbers
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, parmesan cheese tossed with our homemade caesar dressing with seasoned croutons
16" Cheese Pizza$16.00
Classic Cheese Pizza
Garlic Knots$6.00
Dozen Delicious Garlic Knots
Location

30 Ocean Blvd.

Atlantic Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
