Go
Toast

Josephine's Modern American Bistro

come join us for Dinner or weekend Brunch or available on line for pickup. The menu features a wide selection of American Bistro Fare. Pair your meal with a bottle of wine from our extensive wine list.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

503 N Humphreys Street • $$$

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)

Popular Items

Short Ribs$27.50
Slow braised short rib topped with a sherry wine caramelized onion sauce. Comes with a gruyere and Swiss cheese risotto.
Pair: Robert Mondavi Cab
Surf and Turf Trifecta$32.50
Crab cake topped with a petite filet topped with two large wild tiger shrimp served with a scampi sauce, mashed smoked Gouda potatoes and sautéed vegetables
Queso Fundido$11.50
With Warm Roasted Red Pepper Fundido Sauce.
Wok Charred Scottish Salmon$27.50
With muffuletta fresh mozarella cous cous with a lemon caper blurred blanc sauce, shaved roasted fennel basil chiffonade and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Pair: Carmel Road Chardonnay
Anaheim Corn Meal Dusted Calamari$13.50
Served with Spicy Remoulade and Sweet Chili Sauces.
Mac And Cheese$6.00
Chicken Mole$22.50
Organic Roasted Chicken Breast Stuffed with Oaxacan Cheese and Mexican Chorizo with Dark Colorado Mole Sauce and Sauteed Crimini Mushrooms, Served with a Tillamook Green Chili Polenta and Sautéed Vegetables
Pair: Millbrandt Merlot
Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon$39.50
An 8 OZ Bacon Wrapped Filet Topped with Sautéed Truffle Scented Crimini Mushroom and Red Wine Demi-Glace. Served with Mashed Smoked Gouda Potatoes and Sautéed Vegetables
Pair: Arrowood Cab
Gruyere and Swiss Cheese Risotto$7.50
Korean Lettuce Wraps$14.50
Korean marinated filet tips sautéed with julienned peppers and onions served with shredded cabbage, toasted cashews, sriracha aioli and radish sprouts in boston butter leaf lettuce cups
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

503 N Humphreys Street

Flagstaff AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown

No reviews yet

We OWLways love our customers!

Martannes Burrito Palace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lumberyard Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Brandys Cafe

No reviews yet

Quirky restaurant & art gallery serving up inventive breakfast & lunch as well as gourmet coffee drinks.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston