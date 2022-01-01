Josephine's Modern American Bistro
come join us for Dinner or weekend Brunch or available on line for pickup. The menu features a wide selection of American Bistro Fare. Pair your meal with a bottle of wine from our extensive wine list.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
503 N Humphreys Street • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
503 N Humphreys Street
Flagstaff AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown
We OWLways love our customers!
Martannes Burrito Palace
Come in and enjoy!
Lumberyard Brewing Company
Come on in and enjoy!
Brandys Cafe
Quirky restaurant & art gallery serving up inventive breakfast & lunch as well as gourmet coffee drinks.