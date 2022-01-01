Jose's Courtroom
Come on in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
1037 Prospect St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1037 Prospect St
La Jolla CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
George’s at the Cove
Takeout available from our Ocean Terrace, casual bistro menu.
Duke’s La Jolla
Come pick up and taste Aloha in the comforts of your own home!
The Spot La Jolla
Come in and enjoy!
The Cheers of La Jolla
Puesto La Jolla
Trophy Tacos. Perfect Margaritas. Artisan Spaces. Puesto successfully mixes a casual attitude with an original twist on Mexican food in an upscale and unique environment. We use the freshest and highest quality ingredients. We're the 3x Tacolandia winner for Best Taco and we strive to always live up to that.