Jose's Courtroom

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1037 Prospect St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1198 reviews)

Chicken Taquitos$10.00
Shredded chicken in a crispy corn tortilla, served with avocado crema, cheese and lettuce.
Nachos$14.00
Elote Dip$12.00
roasted sweet corn, fresh off the cob, mixed with cilantro aioli, cotija cheese and roasted serrano peppers
Queso Dip$12.00
Creamy melted cheese with a blend of chilies and spices. Mild or spicy.
Perfect Margarita$11.00
Guacamole$12.00
Made with fresh avocados, onions, cilantro, tomatoes and lime juice
Chips and Salsa TOGO$5.00
Dip Trio$13.00
Refried beans, queso dip and guacamole. Mild or spicy.
LJ Heat Margarita$14.00
Chips/Salsa$5.00
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1037 Prospect St

La Jolla CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
