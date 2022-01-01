Go
Toast

Joshua Deli

A social enterprise of The Lord's Place. Thank you for supporting our Mission to end homelessness in Palm Beach County!

933 Park Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ham & Bacon Sub - Lil' Rob's Sub$10.95
Sliced ham, bacon, and mayo toasted in the oven
Pear & Gorgonzola Salad$9.99
Diced pear, craisins, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, over mixed greens with FF raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Our big Chocolate Chip cookie made in house (often seen for sale at our thrift stores)
Chicken Club Sub$7.99
Roasted Chicken with bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce, garlic aioli on a fresh baked baguette
Italian Sub$10.99
Capicola, Mortadella, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Shredded Lettuce, Ghiardinera Pickled Vegetables, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar on our toasted sub roll.
Cuban Style Sandwich$9.50
Cuban Pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, Yellow mustard, and sliced pickles on our pressed soft sub roll
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.50
Diced grilled chicken in buffalo sauce with sliced pickled carrot, shredded lettuce, blue cheese dressing in our 12” tortilla wrap
Caesar Salad$8.99
Chopped romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives and creamy Caesar dressing
French Fries
Big Key Lime Cookie$2.00
Lime and White chocolate chip cookie

Location

933 Park Ave

Lake Park FL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Brewhouse Gallery

No reviews yet

Local Art, Craft Beer, and good times!

Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Located in North Palm Beach, come by boat or by car to enjoy the fresh Florida-Caribbean menu here at Frigate’s Waterfront Bar & Grill.

Ceviche Arigato - Lake Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Al's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston