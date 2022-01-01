Joshua restaurants you'll love
The Hickory Tree
101 N. Main St. Ste A, Joshua
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
|$14.50
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES AND TEXAS TOAST
|CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
|$16.50
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES AND TEXAS TOAST
|FISH TACOS
|$11.95
CRISPY BEER BATTERED FRIED FISH, CAJUN REMOULADE, LETTUCE, CILANTRO, FETA, AND CABBAGE SLAW ON A CORN TORTILLA. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND QUESO
La Mesa Mesquite Grill
203 N Main Street, Joshua
|Popular items
|Steak Tacos Al Carbon
|$16.95
2 steak tacos on a flour tortilla with grilled onions and peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream, rice and beans.
|#11 Chicken and Avocado Tubular Tacos
|$16.75
Shredded chicken, avocado, and cheese rolled in flour tortillas and topped with La Mesa sauce. Served with rice and beans
|#2 Cheese and Onion Enchiladas
|$12.75
2 cheese and onion enchiladas with chili con carne. Served with rice and beans.