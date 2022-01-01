Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Joshua restaurants you'll love

Go
Joshua restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Joshua

Joshua's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Latin american
Latin American
Must-try Joshua restaurants

Restaurant banner

 

The Hickory Tree

101 N. Main St. Ste A, Joshua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$14.50
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES AND TEXAS TOAST
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$16.50
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES AND TEXAS TOAST
FISH TACOS$11.95
CRISPY BEER BATTERED FRIED FISH, CAJUN REMOULADE, LETTUCE, CILANTRO, FETA, AND CABBAGE SLAW ON A CORN TORTILLA. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND QUESO
More about The Hickory Tree
Restaurant banner

 

La Mesa Mesquite Grill

203 N Main Street, Joshua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Tacos Al Carbon$16.95
2 steak tacos on a flour tortilla with grilled onions and peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream, rice and beans.
#11 Chicken and Avocado Tubular Tacos$16.75
Shredded chicken, avocado, and cheese rolled in flour tortillas and topped with La Mesa sauce. Served with rice and beans
#2 Cheese and Onion Enchiladas$12.75
2 cheese and onion enchiladas with chili con carne. Served with rice and beans.
More about La Mesa Mesquite Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Three Rivers Coffee - Joshua

107 North Main Street, Joshua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Three Rivers Coffee - Joshua

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Joshua

Steak Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Street Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Fajitas

More near Joshua to explore

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Granbury

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (506 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (863 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
