Chicken fajitas in Joshua
Joshua restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about The Hickory Tree
The Hickory Tree
101 N. Main St. Ste A, Joshua
|CHICKEN FAJITAS FOR 2
|$28.80
SERVED WITH FRESH FLOUR TORTILLAS, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, RICE, AND REFRIED BEANS
|CHICKEN FAJITAS FOR 1
|$15.00
SERVED WITH FRESH FLOUR TORTILLAS, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, RICE, AND REFRIED BEANS
More about La Mesa Mesquite Grill
La Mesa Mesquite Grill
203 N Main Street, Joshua
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$13.95
Mixed greens, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortilla strips.
|Chicken Fajitas for 1
|$16.95
Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
|Chicken Fajitas Fundido for 2
|$31.75
Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.