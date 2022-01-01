Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Joshua

Joshua restaurants
Joshua restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

The Hickory Tree

101 N. Main St. Ste A, Joshua

CHICKEN FAJITAS FOR 2$28.80
SERVED WITH FRESH FLOUR TORTILLAS, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, RICE, AND REFRIED BEANS
CHICKEN FAJITAS FOR 1$15.00
SERVED WITH FRESH FLOUR TORTILLAS, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, RICE, AND REFRIED BEANS
La Mesa Mesquite Grill

203 N Main Street, Joshua

Chicken Fajita Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortilla strips.
Chicken Fajitas for 1$16.95
Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
Chicken Fajitas Fundido for 2$31.75
Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.
