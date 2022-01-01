Quesadillas in Joshua
Joshua restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Hickory Tree
101 N. Main St. Ste A, Joshua
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$7.25
SERVED WITH FRIES AND A DRINK
|QUESADILLA
|$11.95
CHOICE OF MEAT WITH CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS IN A BUTTER GRILLED FLOUR TORTILLA. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM
La Mesa Mesquite Grill
203 N Main Street, Joshua
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$14.95
Chicken or Steak fajita meat, grilled onions and peppers, and melted cheese in a butter grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.75
Served with rice and beans.
|Quesadilla
|$13.95
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, grilled onions and peppers, and melted cheeses in a butter grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream.