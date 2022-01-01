Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Joshua

Go
Joshua restaurants
Toast

Joshua restaurants that serve quesadillas

Restaurant banner

 

The Hickory Tree

101 N. Main St. Ste A, Joshua

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE QUESADILLA$7.25
SERVED WITH FRIES AND A DRINK
QUESADILLA$11.95
CHOICE OF MEAT WITH CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS IN A BUTTER GRILLED FLOUR TORTILLA. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM
More about The Hickory Tree
Restaurant banner

 

La Mesa Mesquite Grill

203 N Main Street, Joshua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$14.95
Chicken or Steak fajita meat, grilled onions and peppers, and melted cheese in a butter grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Cheese Quesadilla$5.75
Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla$13.95
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, grilled onions and peppers, and melted cheeses in a butter grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream.
More about La Mesa Mesquite Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Joshua

Steak Tacos

Tossed Salad

Steak Salad

Steak Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Chili

Tacos

Nachos

Map

More near Joshua to explore

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Granbury

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (530 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (904 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (901 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston