Steak fajitas in Joshua
Joshua restaurants that serve steak fajitas
The Hickory Tree
101 N. Main St. Ste A, Joshua
|STEAK FAJITAS FOR 1
|$19.20
SERVED WITH FRESH FLOUR TORTILLAS, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, RICE, AND REFRIED BEANS
|STEAK FAJITAS FOR 2
|$37.20
SERVED WITH FRESH FLOUR TORTILLAS, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, RICE, AND REFRIED BEANS
La Mesa Mesquite Grill
203 N Main Street, Joshua
|Steak Fajita Salad
|$16.50
Mixed greens, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortilla strips.
|#4 Steak Fajita Enchiladas
|$17.75
2 cheese and onion enchiladas with queso sauce topped with steak fajitas and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
|Steak Fajitas for 1
|$19.20
Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.