Steak fajitas in Joshua

Go
Joshua restaurants
Toast

Joshua restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Restaurant banner

 

The Hickory Tree

101 N. Main St. Ste A, Joshua

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK FAJITAS FOR 1$19.20
SERVED WITH FRESH FLOUR TORTILLAS, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, RICE, AND REFRIED BEANS
STEAK FAJITAS FOR 2$37.20
SERVED WITH FRESH FLOUR TORTILLAS, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, RICE, AND REFRIED BEANS
More about The Hickory Tree
Restaurant banner

 

La Mesa Mesquite Grill

203 N Main Street, Joshua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajita Salad$16.50
Mixed greens, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortilla strips.
#4 Steak Fajita Enchiladas$17.75
2 cheese and onion enchiladas with queso sauce topped with steak fajitas and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Fajitas for 1$19.20
Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
More about La Mesa Mesquite Grill

