Tacos in Joshua
Joshua restaurants that serve tacos
The Hickory Tree
101 N. Main St. Ste A, Joshua
|STEAK STREET TACOS
|$15.25
MARINATED SKIRT STEAK, PICO, MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, AVOCADO SAUCE, AND LIME ON A CORN TORTILLA. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND QUESO
|FISH TACOS
|$11.95
CRISPY BEER BATTERED FRIED FISH, CAJUN REMOULADE, LETTUCE, CILANTRO, FETA, AND CABBAGE SLAW ON A CORN TORTILLA. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND QUESO
|CHICKEN STREET TACOS
|$11.95
MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST, PICO, MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, AVOCADO SAUCE, AND LIME ON A CORN TORTILLA. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND QUESO
La Mesa Mesquite Grill
203 N Main Street, Joshua
|Chicken Tacos Al Carbon
|$13.95
2 chicken tacos on a flour tortilla with grilled onions and peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream, rice and beans.
|#13 Crispy Beef Taco Plate
|$11.50
3 crispy tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Chicken Street Tacos
|$15.95
Chicken, diced onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and lime. Served with rice and beans.