Tacos in Joshua

Joshua restaurants
Joshua restaurants that serve tacos

The Hickory Tree

101 N. Main St. Ste A, Joshua

STEAK STREET TACOS$15.25
MARINATED SKIRT STEAK, PICO, MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, AVOCADO SAUCE, AND LIME ON A CORN TORTILLA. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND QUESO
FISH TACOS$11.95
CRISPY BEER BATTERED FRIED FISH, CAJUN REMOULADE, LETTUCE, CILANTRO, FETA, AND CABBAGE SLAW ON A CORN TORTILLA. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND QUESO
CHICKEN STREET TACOS$11.95
MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST, PICO, MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, AVOCADO SAUCE, AND LIME ON A CORN TORTILLA. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND QUESO
La Mesa Mesquite Grill

203 N Main Street, Joshua

Chicken Tacos Al Carbon$13.95
2 chicken tacos on a flour tortilla with grilled onions and peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream, rice and beans.
#13 Crispy Beef Taco Plate$11.50
3 crispy tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Street Tacos$15.95
Chicken, diced onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
