Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar

SUSHI

195 Main St • $$

Avg 4 (942 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
inside: shrimp tempura // outside: sesame seeds
Redskins Roll$16.00
inside: spicy tuna & tempura flakes // outside: tuna, avocado, creamy spicy & eel sauce
Sake$7.50
Salmon
Miso$3.00
Rainbow Roll$13.00
inside: avocado & roe // outside: tuna, salmon, flounder & avocado
Crunchy Ebi Roll$8.00
inside: seasoned tempura shrimp & creamy spicy // outside: tempura flakes
Spring Roll$13.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
inside: tuna mixed w/ chili sauce & cucumber // outside: sesame seeds & scallion
Edamame$5.00
Creamy Spicy$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

195 Main St

Annapolis MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

