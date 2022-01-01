Go
Staymaker Restaurant

We're back! Turning the flames of ever-true, hand crafted, culinary creativity into incredible options for you.

PIZZA

109 Generations Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (440 reviews)

Popular Items

Heritage Angus Cheese Burger$16.00
Aged cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, comeback sauce, brioche bun, gin pickles, hand-cut seasoned fries
Chopped Salad {v}$12.00
Crisp romaine, roasted red pepper, gordal olives, artichoke hearts, garbanzo beans, house-made croutons, blue cheese dill dressing
Sausage & Pepperoni PIzza$17.00
House-made fennel sausage, creminelli pepperoni, brick cheese, house-made pizza sauce
Pimento Macaroni and Cheese {v}$18.00
Cheddar, brick grana padano, cavatappi
Kids Mac$8.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts {gf}$11.00
Maple, bacon, lemon
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
Cheese Pizza$15.00
Mozzarella, provolone, brick cheese, house-made tomato sauce
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.00
House-Made Pretzel {v}$9.00
Featherbone bourbon mustard, cheddar cheese sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

109 Generations Dr

Three Oaks MI

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
