Journey to the Dumpling - Elk Grove

Visit our website at www.journeytothedumpling.com for photos of our menu items!

7419 Laguna Boulevard #180

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Rice$12.95
Wonton in Chili Oil (spicy)$10.95
Pork wontons topped with sesame. peanuts and green onions (12)
Chili Oil
Garlic Noodles$10.95
Thick egg noodles topped with parmesan cheese
Green Onion Pancake$8.50
Thin, slightly crispy pancake with green onions
Green Beans$13.95
Wok tossed green beans with choice of garlic, black bean sauce, sichuan (spicy) or oyster sauce.
Chow Mein$12.95
Thin egg noodles
Xiao Long Bao (Pork Soup Dumplings)$13.50
Our signature item! Steamed soup-filled dumplings (8)
Chicken Dumplings$12.50
Ginger scallion chicken dumplings (10)
Sheng Jian Bao (Pan Fried Pork Buns)$12.50
Pan fried, soup filled buns with pork and corn (6)
Location

7419 Laguna Boulevard #180

Elk Grove CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
