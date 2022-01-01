Go
Toast

Jousting Pigs BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

1702 Village West Pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sliced Brisket Sandwich$12.50
Extra Sauce
Our entrees include your choice of sauce. If you want extra sauce for your order please order it here.
Sampler Platter (Feeds 4-5 people)$50.00
Half slab of ribs, 1/4lb brisket, 1/4lb turkey, 1/4lb pulled pork or ham, 1/4lb of sausage, and choice of 4 large original sides.
Brisket
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
Burnt Ends Plate$16.00
Ribs
Utensils
Would you like us to include one set of plastic utensils for each entree?
Fountain Drink$3.00
Cornbread 1 piece$1.50
See full menu

Location

1702 Village West Pkwy

Kansas City KS

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blind Box BBQ - NFM

No reviews yet

A modern take on classic, Kansas City style barbecue!

Danny's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Potro Bonner Springs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston