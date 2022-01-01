Go
Jovanina's Broken Italian

WOOD-FIRED MODERN ITALIAN
IN THE HEART OF LODO

1520 Blake St • $$

Avg 4.7 (764 reviews)

Popular Items

Roman Style Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Aged Pecorino, Mint, Pistachio, Lemon Zest
Wagyu Bresaola Carpaccio$16.00
Compressed Apple, Fennel, Piave Cheese, Mustard Frills
Amartriciana$28.00
Spaghetti, Calabrian and Roast Red Pepper, Pancetta
CAMPANELLE PESTO$26.00
Basil + Arugula + Cashews
Meatball$29.00
Bucatini + Short Rib Sausage + Organic Di Napoli Tomatoes + Torn Basil
Mushroom Gnocchetti$28.00
Roasted Mushroom, Grana Padana, Herbs
ELK BOLOGNESE$32.00
Elk Bolognese + Rosemary Mascarpone + Ricotta + Sage Salt
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1520 Blake St

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

