Jovanina's Broken Italian
WOOD-FIRED MODERN ITALIAN
IN THE HEART OF LODO
1520 Blake St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1520 Blake St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Denver Milk Market
From celebrated Chef Frank Bonanno comes Denver Milk Market features 16 unique concepts housed inside one of the city’s most exciting new developments, Dairy Block. A unique concierge service allows diners to place an order online and pick it up at a dedicated counter. The service spans all venues—meaning you can order from all concepts and pickup with easy!
Tivoli Brewing Co
Come in and enjoy!
Rhein Haus & Wally's
A Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats and 24 German and local drafts.
Rhein Haus is a two-story, 14,000 square-foot Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats, 24 German and local drafts, Bavarian-inspired cocktail list, and four indoor bocce courts. Please visit our webpage at www.rheinhausdenver.com for additional details and reservation info!
Mercantile Dining and Provision
Located in Union Station, the hip, high-energy space features a wine library, artisanal market, barista bar, and patio seating. Mercantile dining & provision dishes out New American fare, plus craft beer and cocktails.