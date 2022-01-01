Go
Toast

Joy Hill

Organic, naturally-leavened, wood-fired pizza and craft cocktail bar specializing in local spirits, beers and natural wines located in Denver, CO.
Gratuities from online and take-out orders are not the sole property of the employee receiving them, but instead are shared on a pre-established basis with other employees, particularly those who work primarily in the kitchen.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1229 S Broadway • $

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$12.00
Organic sourdough, housemade mozzarella, marinara, olive oil, basil. Just $10 for happy hour from 4-6pm everyday! Use Code: "happy" at checkout
Pepperoni Rolls$10.00
Organic sourdough, mozzarella, pepperoni and grana padano. Served with a side of green chili ranch.
Arugula Caesar Salad (vegan dressing)$10.00
Arugula, blistered tomatoes, toasted almonds, blue corn foccacia croutons, grana padano, house-made nut-based caesar dressing. Dressings for takeout salads are served on the side.
12" Prosciutto and Burrata$18.00
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, house made fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, burrata, pecorino romano
12" Everything Veggie Pizza$18.00
The classic veggie! Onion, red pepper, olives, mushrooms, mozzarella, tomato sauce.
12" Chilis N Pep$18.00
Our best seller!
Organic sourdough, pepperoni, pickled peppers, honey, mozzarella
12" The Hunter$18.00
Organic sourdough, local bison Italian sausage, mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, green chili ranch
12" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Organic sourdough, shredded and housemade fresh mozzarella, marinara
Side Green Chili Ranch$2.00
12" Mushroom Sally$18.00
Organic sourdough, roasted crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, scallion, parsley, white balsamic
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1229 S Broadway

Denver CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maria Empanada - South Broadway

No reviews yet

We specialize in artisan-made Argentinian empanadas and are proud to be Zagat-rated as "One of the 12 Hottest Bakeries in America."

Tikka and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lincoln's Roadhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston