Joy Sushi

All-You-Can-Eat Sushi! Come in and enjoy!

7600 Park Meadows Drive, Suite 1000

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
avocado, cucumber, kewpie mayo, tempura shrimp, masago
Create Your Own Lunch Box$17.00
choose 1 item from each category and an extra item from either the appetizer or sushi roll category for a total of 5 items!
-available for lunch service only (11:30am-2:30pm)
Gyoza$5.00
fried potstickers
Joy Sushi Box$30.00
includes a miso soup & salad, our most popular second caterpillar roll. sushi
boy roll, spicy crunch roll, 6pc nigiri and edamame
-no substitutions
Miso Soup$3.00
California Roll$8.00
$1 SUSHi
$1 per piece sushi, take out only
$1 per piece sushi, take out only, available only from 4:30pm-8:30pm
Las Vegas Roll$10.00
cream cheese, unagi, kani. avocado. masago
Location

lone tree CO

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
