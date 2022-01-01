Joy District

avec river north

from the award-winning team at one off hospitality, avec river north brings the same warm hospitality and soul-warming, rustic Mediterranean-inspired cuisine chicagoans have come to love on randolph street, to the river north neighborhood.

under the culinary direction of james beard award-winning chef, paul kahan and 8-year avec veteran perry hendrix, avec river north will focus on a wider breadth of culinary inspiration featuring flavors, aromas and cuisine of the sun-drenched islands of the mediterranean from greece to spain.

the menu features new dishes including an array of oven-fired pizzas, pastas and coastal fish dishes, as well as avec favorites—including the infamous chorizo-stuffed medjool dates, the “deluxe” focaccia and the slow-roasted pork shoulder.

