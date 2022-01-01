Joyful Thai Mobile
Fresh, Authentic & Unique Thai Cuisine
109 Bridge Street South
Popular Items
Location
109 Bridge Street South
Brewster WA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Smallwood Farms
Come in and enjoy! Beautiful outdoor seating overlooking our garden. Smokehouse BBQ dinners. Serving breakfast and lunch. Espresso, smoothies and milkshakes too.
The Club Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
County Line Eat & Drink on Woodin
We are a tavern and restaurant serving delicious scratch made food and cocktails, local wines, and beers. Enjoy an Americana theme with inspiration from the things we love: music, mountains, friends and more. Our mission at County Line is to share our passion for food and hospitality by providing a welcoming eatery for people to enjoy a fresh local meal, libations, and each other. We look forward to meeting you and hope to always provide you with a memorable experience. Children are welcome and the patio is dog friendly. Visit countylinechelan.com to learn more about what we have to offer.
312 E Woodin Ave Chelan WA 98816
(509) 682-2828
https://countylinechelan.com/
countylinechelan@gmail.com
Tin Lilly
Come in and enjoy!