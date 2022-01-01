Go
Joyful Thai Mobile

Fresh, Authentic & Unique Thai Cuisine

109 Bridge Street South

Popular Items

Sauce$0.50
05 BBQ Pork Fried Rice$10.49
Fried Jasmine rice with marinated oven roasted barbeque pork, eggs, carrots, sweet corn, peas and seasonings.
23 Chicken Egg Roll$2.99
A large deep-fried egg roll loaded with vermicelli (bean thread) noodles, cabbage, carrots, green onions, celery, chicken and seasonings.
02 Chicken Pad Thai$11.99
Savory rice noodles mixed with Joy’s homemade Pad Thai sauce with chicken, tofu, bean sprouts, green chives and eggs, topped with fresh crushed peanuts.
26 Grilled Beef Skewer$3.49
Traditional tender marinated and seasoned Thai-style beef, grilled and served on a stick.
06 Black Pepper Beef$12.49
Tender beef, stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms, onion, and red bell pepper in Joy’s special Thai sauces. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.
01 Cashew Chicken$11.49
Breaded chicken marinated in herbs and spices, stir-fried with carrots, celery, onions, broccoli, ginger and freshly roasted cashews. Served with steamed Jasmine rice.
21 Prawn Spring Rolls$6.99
Pack of 2 fresh spring rolls wrapped in clear rice paper filled with lettuce, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, rice noodles and prawns. Comes with one Joyful Thai peanut dipping sauce.
07 Pad Mee Pork$11.49
Delicious fresh sliced and stir-fried pork with carrots, cabbage, onions and bok choy mixed with fresh chow mein egg noodles cooked to perfection with Joy's special seasonings and sauces.
08 Honey-Glazed Crispy Beef$12.49
Location

109 Bridge Street South

Brewster WA

Sunday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
