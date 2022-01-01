Joyride Cafe

Lost Whale

No reviews yet

Two hospitality veterans have teamed up to bring Lost Whale, a Midwestern hospitality-focused bar, to 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue.

After years in the industry, Tripper Duval, former mixologist for Badger Liquor and Daniel Beres, formerly Beverage Director for Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group, decided to introduce their brand of hospitality to Milwaukee. Wisconsin is filled with hard-working people who want to go out to have a good time. We value their time and we’re focused on speed behind the bar, a minimized wait time for drinks, and fresh innovative cocktails.



Being that the bar is located on the Kinnickinnic River and inspired by Lake Michigan folklore, Lost Whale is focused on community efforts and charities that respect and maintain Milwaukee’s waterways. We practice sustainability through many facets such as biodegradable straws, cross-utilizing produce, composting waste, and recycling.

