Joyride Cafe - Fox Point
Come in and enjoy!
6940 N. Santa Monica Blvd
Location
6940 N. Santa Monica Blvd
Fox Point WI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dr. Dawg
Comfort food with a natural twist
SereniTea - Bayshore
Come in and enjoy!
FreshFin
Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!
Friendship Cafe
Friendship Cafe and Bakery products are made with friendship, love and care, by our employees who have special needs, under the guidance of professional staff.
Enjoy this knowing that your purchase has helped support the future of these inspirational bakers.
For all custom bakery orders please email orders@fcwi.org 10 days in advance.