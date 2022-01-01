Joyride Central
Come in and enjoy!
5202 North Central Avenue
Popular Items
Location
5202 North Central Avenue
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Windsor
Come in and enjoy!
Windsor Churn
Come in and enjoy!
Huss Brewing Company
Locally owned by Jeff + Leah Huss; our Uptown neighborhood taproom + kitchen features Local sausages, our Almost Famous Nachos, delicious crispy flatbreads and more! We’re known for our award winning local beers which we’re proud to share our true-to-style beers with craft beer lovers throughout AZ!
Zookz
NOTE: YOU ARE ORDERING FROM OUR CENTRAL AND CAMELBACK LOCATION AT UPTOWN PLAZA!