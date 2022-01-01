Go
Joyride Central

Popular Items

The Standard$4.00
slow roasted chicken, avocado, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, aji amarillo
Chipotle Shrimp$4.50
grilled shrimp, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
Crispy Fish$4.50
beer-battered fish, guacamole, mexican slaw, pico gringo, cilantro, white magic
Quesadilla$9.00
monterey jack, asadero, oaxaca cheese blend
The Beast Burrito$15.00
carne asada, pinto beans, rice, avocado, fire roasted salsa, white magic, pico gringo
Mexican Street Corn$7.00
cotija, habanero aioli, cilantro, paprika
Carne Asada$4.00
fire roasted salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion
Location

5202 North Central Avenue

Phoenix AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
