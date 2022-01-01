JP Licks
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CAKES
311 Harvard St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
311 Harvard St
Brookline MA
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rami's
Our menu ranges from a variety of authentic Israeli/Middle Eastern foods such as falafel (perfectly sized golden crispy chickpea balls), shawarma (turkey on a spit, carved into thin slices), bourekas (puff pastries with various fillings), hummus (mashed garlicky chickpea spread), and much more.
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
Come in and enjoy!
Parlour
Come in and enjoy!
The Brookline Pizza SPA
Come in and enjoy!