JP Licks - Market St
Come in and enjoy!
800 Market Street
Location
800 Market Street
Lynnfield MA
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Kimball Cafe
Serving breakfast and lunch every Monday-Friday from 8:30am-1:30pm!
Boloco - Lynnfield
Come in and enjoy!
Squeeze Juice Company
We make Juice, Smoothies, Shots, Toast, Bowls and Guilt Free Treats for the lives we live. Each delicious item is individually crafted with your routine in mind. We are located where you live, work, and play, making the fuel you need to get through your day! It's your life. #DRINKSQUEEZE
NexDine
Email cafe401@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!