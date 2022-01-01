Go
JP Licks image

JP Licks

Open today 5:00 AM - 1:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

173 Newbury Street

Boston, MA 02116

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 1:00 am

Location

173 Newbury Street, Boston MA 02116

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Eva

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beantown Pho and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

No reviews yet

We offer the most famous and unique Yunnan Rice noodle and Japanese Ramen.

PURO ceviche bar

No reviews yet

PURO ceviche bar

JP Licks

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston