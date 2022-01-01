JP Licks
Come in and enjoy!
661 VFW Parkway
Location
661 VFW Parkway
Chestnut Hill MA
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Hemlock Grill
Clubhouse Bar & Grill serving neighbors and golfers at the Brookline Golf Course in the dining room and on the patio.
Sharon Korean Kitchen
Sharon Korean Kitchen is a quick-service restaurant that serves a range of food and beverage items. The restaurant's menu includes grilled beef, chicken, spicy pork, kimchi, rice, noodle, and soup. It additionally serves Boba Tea. Sharon Korean Kitchen is a modern, cozy place to spend quality time with your family and friends. You can enjoy the high-quality authentic Korean food in West Roxbury.
Delectable Desires Pastries
Come in and enjoy!