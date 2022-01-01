Go
Toast

JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine

Sushi and Asian Fusion restaurant.

5302 South Federal Circle

No reviews yet

Popular Items

D- Lo Mein
soft egg wheat noodles w veggies
D-Pad thai (lime and peanut)
rice noodles egg, green onion, sprouts, sweet spicy sauce
California Roll* (8pcs)$6.75
Mixed crab, cucumber, avocado, masago
Egg Roll (2pcs)$4.50
vegetables, wrapped, deep fried
Angel Roll* (8pcs)$12.99
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, top spicy tuna, crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce
chopsticks
Salmon (Sake)* (2pcs)$5.99
Cream Cheese Wontons (6pcs)$6.75
with crab, scallion, deep fried
Gyoza$6.75
Chicken and veggie dumplings
Edamame$4.95
Steam young soybean pods with salt
See full menu

Location

5302 South Federal Circle

Littleton CO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Bow Mar

No reviews yet

Somewhere between your favorite hole-in-the-wall and your favorite family-friendly spot where everybody knows your name. At our Bow Mar location, you’ll find 15 rotating taps, a covered patio, a cozy interior, and a classic pizzeria experience

Centennial Grill

No reviews yet

After a round of golf, or a game of tennis, enjoy a bite to eat at the Centennial Grill, located adjacent to the pro shop at Littleton Golf and Tennis Club. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner, it’s the perfect place to celebrate your golf score or your victory on the court. Weekly menu specials and full service bar.

Toast Fine Food & Coffee

No reviews yet

We've been Littleton’s local independent breakfast spot for the last 15 years, serving up the best French Toast, Pancakes, every delicious breakfast treat we can imagine! We specialize in upscale local-American diner cuisine. We start by sourcing the best local products, like rustic hand-shaped bread from Izzio's Artisan Bakery, Polidori Sausage, freshly roasted coffee from Pablo’s, and Coda, and locally raised eggs. We prepare nearly everything from scratch, including cutting our steaks and roasting our turkey and corned beef. After all that, we get to have a little fun with it and serve some unique items, like our savory and spicy Sante Fe French toast stuffed with eggs, chorizo, green chilies, and melted cheese. Want a great Monte Cristo? An enormous Club Sandwich? We make all that, and a mean Smothered Breakfast Burrito too. Hungry yet? Come visit us for the best breakfast in Colorado.

ViewHouse Littleton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston