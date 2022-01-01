Go
Paducah Axe image

Paducah Axe

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

61 Reviews

$$

119 Market House Square

Paducah, KY 42001

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

119 Market House Square, Paducah KY 42001

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Bully Gorilla Bar

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Pub on the historic Market House Square in downtown Paducah, KY.

Kirchhoff's Bakery & Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Over Under

No reviews yet

Full service restaurant/bar with over 30 tv's and a wide array of sports packages!

The 1857 Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Paducah Axe

orange star4.2 • 61 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston