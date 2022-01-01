Paducah Axe
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
61 Reviews
$$
119 Market House Square
Paducah, KY 42001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
119 Market House Square, Paducah KY 42001
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Bully Gorilla Bar
Neighborhood Pub on the historic Market House Square in downtown Paducah, KY.
Kirchhoff's Bakery & Deli
Come in and enjoy!
Over Under
Full service restaurant/bar with over 30 tv's and a wide array of sports packages!
The 1857 Hotel
Come in and Enjoy