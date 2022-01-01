Go
JPizle Kitchen

We offer Breakfast, Lunch & Brunch all day from 7:30am-9pm. & Colombian tapas Dinner from 4-9pm Everyday. Located in the heart of Jamaica Plain, our double concept restaurant is the result of a dream for a few years in the making.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

536 Centre St • $

Avg 4.2 (679 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Toast & Eggs$10.25
Two poach eggs, fresh avocado mashed with tomatoes, over Texas Brioche Bread, Macadamia butter and home fries
Cazuela de Frijoles$11.99
Traditional Colombian beans & rice, Pork Belly, avocado, and sweet plantains.
Build Your Own Omelet$7.99
The Starter$8.99
Two eggs any style, toast, home fries and a choice of Ham, Bacon, Turkey Bacon,Sausage or Corn Beef hash
Breakfast Taquitos$10.99
Two Delicious tacos on corn tortilla, scramble eggs, chorizo crumble, Mexican cheese blend and salsa. Served with home fries
Stack Of Three Pancakes$8.99
The Centre Street$12.49
Two eggs any style, home fries, choice of Ham, Bacon, Turkey Bacon,Sausage or Corn Beef hash and Choice of Pancakes or French Toast (No regular Toast Included)
Empanada Duo$8.50
2 corn Colombian turnovers,
chicken with potato & beef and rice.
Egg And Cheese Sandwiches$4.49
Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Two over easy eggs, corn tortilla with red beans puree, Mexican Cheese Blend, Salsa, Chorizo crumble y avocado
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

536 Centre St

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
