J.P. Kelly's Pub

J.P. Kelly's is your friendly and casual neighborhood pub. Guinness, Smithwicks and Harp are always on tap. Visit us for an award winning Bloody Mary at our Bloody Mary Bar on Saturdays from 10am-2pm! Bloody Mary kits also available to order online and pick up curbside.

300 E Adams St • $

Avg 4.7 (177 reviews)

Popular Items

Curbside Bloody Mary Kit$15.00
Our Bloody Mary kit is packed ready to pour over ice for 2 Bloody Marys! Each kit includes 2 loaded skewers and a bottle of beer to enjoy as a sidecar.
Location

300 E Adams St

Springfield IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
