Go
Toast

J.P.'s Pizza & Grill

Take Out & Delivery Pizza Place.

509 4th street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12" Small Thin Crust Pizza$13.00
All Pizzas comes with pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese unless otherwise is specified.
16" Large Thin Crust Pizza$18.00
All Pizzas comes with pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese unless otherwise is specified.
North Shore Delight Salad
Organic Field Greens, Organic Arugula, Roasted Beets, Roasted Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Mango-Pineapple Vinaigrette.
Traditional Wings$11.95
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Chicken Fingers$10.95
J.P.'s Special Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, White Onions, Mozzarella.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
14" Medium Thin Crust Pizza$17.00
All Pizzas comes with pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese unless otherwise is specified.
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Aegean Dressing, Pita Bread.
See full menu

Location

509 4th street

Wilmette IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Double Clutch Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Brew pub and brewery. Unique pub fare that is sure to please everyone. Something for everyone!

Soul & Smoke

No reviews yet

Chicago's Best Barbecue

Soul & Smoke

No reviews yet

Chicago's Best BBQ available by the tray for your parties & get togethers!

Soul & Smoke

No reviews yet

Chicago's Best Barbecue - Available for Pickup & Delivery from Sunday to Thursday 11:00am to 8:00pm and Friday & Saturday 11:00am to 9:30pm.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston