Catered Dining Experiences HR o/b JRRR BBQ - 120 3 Ave SW
Open today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
120 3 Ave SW, High River CN T1V 1M4
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Costa Vida - Calgary Southland - Calgary Southland
No Reviews
9737 Macleod Trail Southwest Calgary, CN T2J0P6
View restaurant
Costa Vida - Calgary 130th Ave - Calgary 130th Ave
No Reviews
503-4700 130 Avenue Southeast Calgary, CN T2Z 4E7
View restaurant