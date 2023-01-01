Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Catered Dining Experiences HR o/b JRRR BBQ - 120 3 Ave SW
A map showing the location of Catered Dining Experiences HR o/b JRRR BBQ - 120 3 Ave SWView gallery

Catered Dining Experiences HR o/b JRRR BBQ - 120 3 Ave SW

Open today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

120 3 Ave SW

High River, CN T1V 1M4

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

120 3 Ave SW, High River CN T1V 1M4

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Costa Vida - Calgary Southland - Calgary Southland
orange starNo Reviews
9737 Macleod Trail Southwest Calgary, CN T2J0P6
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Calgary 130th Ave - Calgary 130th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
503-4700 130 Avenue Southeast Calgary, CN T2Z 4E7
View restaurantnext
JSS 01 - Legacy SE - JSS 01 - Legacy SE
orange starNo Reviews
180 Legacy Main Street Southeast Calgary, CN T2X 4R9
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Catered Dining Experiences HR o/b JRRR BBQ - 120 3 Ave SW

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston