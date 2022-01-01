Go
Toast

JSQ Lounge

Laid back, classic Jersey City Bar with craft cocktails, rotating beer taps, and wine list served alongside great food from a scratch kitchen.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

50 Journal Square Plaza • $$

Avg 4.6 (58 reviews)

Popular Items

Date Night Brick Chicken$42.00
(Serves 2 to 3 ppl) 2 House Made Adobo & Citrus Seasoned Half Chicken topped with Piquillo Sauce (Sweet Pepper). Served with a large side of Adriatic Orzo, House Salad & Garlic Bread. Includes your choice of Wine, Sangria, 6 Pack of Beer or Cocktail Kit.
Small House Salad$7.00
Small House Salad with Mesclun Mix Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber and a House Vinaigrette
Redemption Old Fashioned (Drink Kit For 2) or 3..$20.00
Redemption Bourbon gently stirred with House Made simple syrup and a few dashes of Angostura Bitters with a Spritz of Orange Peel
Side Beer Cheese Rotini$7.00
Wings$12.00
Over a Full Pound of 24 Hour Brined, Jumbo Chicken Wings Tossed in our House Made Seasoning and Fried to Crispy Perfection. Served with Homemade Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce, Celery & Carrots.
Side Quinoa$5.00
Soy Balsamic Glazed Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Salmon Flatbread$13.00
House Cured Faroe Salmon over Herbed Creme Fraise, Shallot, Fresh Dill, & Fried Capers on Toasted Naan Bread
Hand Cut FF$5.00
Date Night Baby Back Ribs$46.00
(Serves 2 to 3 ppl) Full Rack (over 2 lbs) Spice Rubbed and Slow Cooked Pork Ribs finished with a Brown Sugar Glaze. Served with Garlic Braised Kale, Homemade Potato Cakes, Large House Salad & Garlic Bread. Includes your choice of Wine, Sangria, 6 Pack of Beer or Cocktail Kit.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

50 Journal Square Plaza

Jersey City NJ

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Belle Âme Cafe

No reviews yet

Cafe in the heart of Journal Square serving gourmet coffee and teas with a small breakfast and lunch menu

Clo- jersey city 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston