JSQ Lounge

(Serves 2 to 3 ppl) Full Rack (over 2 lbs) Spice Rubbed and Slow Cooked Pork Ribs finished with a Brown Sugar Glaze. Served with Garlic Braised Kale, Homemade Potato Cakes, Large House Salad & Garlic Bread. Includes your choice of Wine, Sangria, 6 Pack of Beer or Cocktail Kit.

