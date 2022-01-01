JSQ Lounge
Laid back, classic Jersey City Bar with craft cocktails, rotating beer taps, and wine list served alongside great food from a scratch kitchen.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
50 Journal Square Plaza • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
50 Journal Square Plaza
Jersey City NJ
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City
Come in and enjoy!
Belle Âme Cafe
Cafe in the heart of Journal Square serving gourmet coffee and teas with a small breakfast and lunch menu
Clo- jersey city 2
Come in and enjoy!