JT's Burgers & Wings

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

76 Tabb Suite J • $

Avg 4.2 (613 reviews)

Popular Items

10pc Basket$19.69
Fresh cooked wings just the way you like. Comes with one side item and a roll.
Wing Wrap$13.99
Boneless chicken wings dipped in your choice of wing sauce or seasoning wrapped with Swiss cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch.
Togo Drink$2.39
Boneless Wing Eggrolls$9.59
Our chopped boneless wings with homemade coleslaw, deep fried in a wonton and served with our mild, BBQ and Sweet Hot Chili sauces
1/4lb Burger$10.39
1/4 pound of fresh ground beef grilled to a juicy well done burger.
Fried Pickles$9.99
Our most famous appetizer! Each pickle slice is hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with southwest sauce and ranch.
8 oz Ranch$1.75
Bacon Cheddar Burger$13.59
Our juicy burger with freshly cooked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
Available in 1/3lb or 1/2lb
5pc Basket$11.49
Fresh cooked wings just the way you like. Comes with one side item and a roll.
1/3lb Burger$10.99
1/3 pound of fresh ground beef grilled to a juicy well done burger.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

76 Tabb Suite J

Munford TN

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
