JT's Burgers & Wings
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
76 Tabb Suite J • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
76 Tabb Suite J
Munford TN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Los Alebrijes LLC
Authentic family owned and operated Mexican dining.
Holly's Kitchen
Come in and enjoy traditional Southern Comfort Food in a friendly setting!
Wells Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
Pig-N-Whistle - Millington
Come in and enjoy!